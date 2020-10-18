FY2020 EPS Estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Lowered by KeyCorp

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.96 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.04. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

NYSE:HPP opened at $20.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.71. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $38.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $198.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 2.37%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 14,872 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 528.1% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 194,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 163,492 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,461,000 after purchasing an additional 63,190 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 15,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,642,000 after purchasing an additional 211,982 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Barry Alan Porter bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.09 per share, with a total value of $115,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,625.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 49.26%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

