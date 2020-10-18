FY2020 EPS Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increased by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.23 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.20. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.59.

JPM stock opened at $101.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $309.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.36 and a 200-day moving average of $96.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 250.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.