FY2020 EPS Estimates for K92 Mining Inc Raised by Cormark (CVE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc (CVE:KNT) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.38.

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$66.42 million for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 target price on K92 Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on K92 Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight Capital lifted their price target on K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on K92 Mining from C$8.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their price target on K92 Mining from C$5.40 to C$6.15 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.27.

Shares of CVE KNT opened at C$7.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.98. K92 Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.55 and a 52 week high of C$8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.65 million and a P/E ratio of 33.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.66.

In other K92 Mining news, Director John Lewins sold 107,750 shares of K92 Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total value of C$862,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 876,750 shares in the company, valued at C$7,014,000. Also, Senior Officer Justin Blanchet sold 320,000 shares of K92 Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.84, for a total value of C$2,188,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns -165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C($1,128,600). Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,079,250 shares of company stock worth $7,513,547.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

