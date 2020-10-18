FY2020 EPS Estimates for Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Decreased by KeyCorp

Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kilroy Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.79 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.84.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.19.

KRC stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $45.96 and a 52 week high of $88.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 17.8% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,679,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,372,000 after acquiring an additional 860,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,920,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,737,000 after purchasing an additional 134,120 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 66.5% during the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 4,820,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,600 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 71.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,924,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,607,000 after purchasing an additional 803,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 5.2% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,339,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,636,000 after purchasing an additional 65,870 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.15%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

