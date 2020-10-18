FY2020 EPS Estimates for Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Life Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $5.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.73.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.73.

NYSE:LSI opened at $116.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.68. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $67.31 and a 1-year high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.41.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.63). Life Storage had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $147.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,368 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,556,000 after purchasing an additional 46,766 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 37,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $804,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.16%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.