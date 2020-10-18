FY2020 EPS Estimates for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Lifted by Analyst

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Moody’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $9.70 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.20. William Blair also issued estimates for Moody’s’ FY2021 earnings at $9.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.13 EPS.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. Moody’s had a return on equity of 207.04% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MCO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $289.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.34. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $164.19 and a 52-week high of $305.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 941.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Moody’s by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 245.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total transaction of $3,207,438.00. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

