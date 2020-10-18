FY2020 EPS Estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report released on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.67 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.61.

NSA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $33.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.93 and a beta of 0.46. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $38.22.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.38 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSA. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.31%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 784 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.2 million rentable square feet.

