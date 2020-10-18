FY2020 EPS Estimates for Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Cut by Boenning Scattergood

Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Union Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the company will earn $1.69 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.91. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Union Bankshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AUB. Compass Point raised Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Union Bankshares from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Shares of AUB opened at $24.39 on Friday. Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $38.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.74.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $173.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.04 million.

In related news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $45,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 481,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,848,623.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $135,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 457,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,362,805.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,600 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

