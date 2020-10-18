FY2020 EPS Estimates for Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Worldline in a report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kratz now expects that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Worldline’s FY2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WWLNF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Worldline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Worldline stock opened at $90.75 on Friday. Worldline has a one year low of $49.43 and a one year high of $91.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.81 and a 200 day moving average of $78.99.

