FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Helen of Troy Limited Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Helen of Troy in a report issued on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn $10.49 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.23. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s FY2022 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.45. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $530.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HELE. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, CL King lifted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $193.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $213.30.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 127,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,394,000. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Helen of Troy news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.38, for a total value of $730,134.20. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 3,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.73, for a total transaction of $675,811.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,852,528.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,399 shares of company stock worth $1,530,896. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

