FY2021 EPS Estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $3.08 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.05. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $40.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.04 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.65% and a negative net margin of 139.27%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.27.

DRNA stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.47. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $27.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $62,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas Fambrough acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.06 per share, with a total value of $180,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,738. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $183,998.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.