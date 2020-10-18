Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company offers portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. It serves agriculture, construction, manufacturing, energy and consumer applications industries. The company operates primarily in the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China and East Asia & India. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Gates Industrial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.56.

Gates Industrial stock opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 1.94. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $576.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gates Industrial (GTES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.