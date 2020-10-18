General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in General Electric by 4.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,659,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,173,000 after acquiring an additional 72,905 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in General Electric by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 496,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in General Electric by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 416,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 28,051 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in General Electric by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 752,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,975,000 after buying an additional 65,930 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.09.

General Electric stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.