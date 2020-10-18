Geoff Wilson Buys 4,460 Shares of Nanosonics Limited (NAN.AX) (ASX:NAN) Stock

Nanosonics Limited (NAN.AX) (ASX:NAN) insider Geoff Wilson purchased 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$5.66 ($4.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,239.14 ($18,027.96).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$7.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$6.67.

About Nanosonics Limited (NAN.AX)

Nanosonics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies. The company manufactures and distributes the trophon ultrasound probe disinfector, and its associated consumables and accessories for reducing cross-contamination between patients and the spread of healthcare acquired infections.

