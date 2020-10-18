Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Short Interest Update

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBCS opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18. Global Healthcare REIT has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.

Get Global Healthcare REIT alerts:

Global Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc (the Company or Global) was organized with the intent of operating as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for the purpose of investing in real estate and other assets related to the healthcare industry. Prior to the Company changing its name to Global Healthcare REIT, Inc on September 30, 2013, the Company was known as Global Casinos, Inc Global Casinos, Inc operated two gaming casinos which were split-off and sold on September 30, 2013.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.