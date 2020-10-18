Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GLOB. Citigroup raised their price objective on Globant from $121.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Globant from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Globant from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Globant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Globant from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.50.

GLOB stock opened at $199.09 on Wednesday. Globant has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $201.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. Globant had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $182.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globant will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Globant by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the second quarter worth $355,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 10.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 23.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,532,000 after acquiring an additional 40,725 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 12.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

