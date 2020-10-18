Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.08

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc (OTCMKTS:GOVB)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.08 and traded as low as $10.00. Gouverneur Bancorp shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Gouverneur Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th.

Gouverneur Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GOVB)

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides banking services to individuals and businesses in New York. The company's deposit products include passbook savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

