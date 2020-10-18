GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Director Sells $1,029,362.20 in Stock

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 139,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $1,029,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gp Ltd Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 12th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 135,000 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $992,250.00.

On Thursday, October 8th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 136,002 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $1,003,694.76.

NYSE EAF opened at $7.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average is $7.25. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 88.65% and a net margin of 39.44%. The company had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.55%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EAF. ValuEngine upgraded GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

