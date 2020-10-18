Granite City Food & Brewery (OTCMKTS:GCFB) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

Granite City Food & Brewery, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GCFB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.02. Granite City Food & Brewery shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.

Granite City Food & Brewery Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GCFB)

Granite City Food & Brewery, Ltd. operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's upscale casual dining restaurants include the Granite City Food & Brewery restaurant that offers various menu items and handcrafted beers, as well as other regional craft beers; and the Cadillac Ranch All American Bar & Grill restaurant that offers American cuisine, including homemade meatloaf and pasta dishes.

