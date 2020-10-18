Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Receives $16.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.29.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPK. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $14.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average is $13.82. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $16.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,262.3% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,976,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,309 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,653,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,825,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,492,000 after buying an additional 3,395,052 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 619.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,894,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,887,000 after buying an additional 1,631,390 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,620,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,768,000 after buying an additional 853,964 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

