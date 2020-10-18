Group Ltd. Majorca Sells 395,000 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV) Stock

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV) major shareholder Group Ltd. Majorca sold 395,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.03, for a total value of $11,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSEARCA UNOV opened at $27.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.04. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $27.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNOV. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 73.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter worth $251,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 1,663.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter worth $204,000.

