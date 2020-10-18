Grupo Comercial Chedraui SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Short Interest Down 29.1% in September

Grupo Comercial Chedraui SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 164,200 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the September 15th total of 231,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

GCHEF stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. Grupo Comercial Chedraui SAB de CV has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui SAB de CV Company Profile

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. engages in the operation of self-service stores primarily in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. The company also sells electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise.

