Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Guidewire Software in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. William Blair analyst B. Suri now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.34). William Blair also issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $128.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.09.

NYSE GWRE opened at $105.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.09 and a beta of 1.22. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $124.16.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $243.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.91 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $107,501.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,552.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $1,493,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,451 shares of company stock valued at $7,382,541 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 20.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at about $314,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 9.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.