Guild Holdings Company Prices IPO at $17.00-$19.00 Per Share (GHLD)

Guild Holdings Company (GHLD) expects to raise $153 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, October 22nd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 8,500,000 shares at a price of $17.00-$19.00 per share.

In the last year, Guild Holdings Company generated $1.1 billion in revenue and $69.4 million in net income. The company has a market-cap of $1.1 billion.

Wells Fargo Securities, BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan and JMP Securities acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Compass Point and C.L. King & Associates were co-managers.

Guild Holdings Company provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Mary Ann McGarry is the CEO of Guild Holdings. She is also the CEO of its flagship, Guild Mortgage Co., a position she has held since December 2007. She joined the company in 1984 as an internal audit supervisor. More from the prospectus: We are a growth-oriented mortgage company that employs a relationship-based loan sourcing strategy to execute on our mission of delivering the promise of home ownership in neighborhoods and communities across the United States. Our business model is centered on providing a personalized mortgage-borrowing experience that is delivered by our knowledgeable loan officers and supported by our diverse product offerings. Throughout these individualized interactions, we work to earn our clients’ trust and confidence as a financial partner that can help them find their way through life’s changes and build for the future. We believe our business would be difficult to replicate. Guild was established in 1960, and we are among the longest-operating seller-servicers in the United States. Over the course of our operating history, we have navigated numerous economic cycles and market dislocations. We have also expanded our retail origination footprint to 31 states within the United States, and we have developed end-to-end technology systems, a reputable brand, industry expertise and many durable relationships with our clients and members of our referral network. Since 2007, we have expanded our retail footprint significantly, growing retail originations to $26.9 billion for the 12 months ended June 30, 2020, from $916.2 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2007. “.

Guild Holdings Company was founded in 1960 and has 2974 employees. The company is located at 5887 Copley Drive San Diego, California 92111 and can be reached via phone at (858) 560-6330 or on the web at http://www.guildmortgage.com.

