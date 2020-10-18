HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Liberum Capital upgraded HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get HARGREAVES LANS/ADR alerts:

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR stock opened at $41.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average of $41.34. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $55.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $1.098 dividend. This is a positive change from HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.68%.

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.