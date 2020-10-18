Head to Head Review: Betawave (OTCMKTS:BWAV) vs. So-Young International (OTCMKTS:SY)

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) and Betawave (OTCMKTS:BWAV) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for So-Young International and Betawave, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score So-Young International 0 1 5 0 2.83 Betawave 0 0 0 0 N/A

So-Young International presently has a consensus target price of $14.87, suggesting a potential upside of 14.89%. Given So-Young International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe So-Young International is more favorable than Betawave.

Volatility & Risk

So-Young International has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Betawave has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.0% of So-Young International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares So-Young International and Betawave’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets So-Young International 5.84% 2.59% 2.13% Betawave N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares So-Young International and Betawave’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio So-Young International $165.42 million 7.99 $25.38 million N/A N/A Betawave N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

So-Young International has higher revenue and earnings than Betawave.

Summary

So-Young International beats Betawave on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company facilitates research on medical aesthetic treatment trends; ratings and reviews on treatment experiences; and blogs under the name Beauty Diaries. It also provides reservation services in the areas of dermatology, dentistry and orthodontics, ophthalmology, physical examinations, gynecology, human papilloma virus vaccines, and postnatal care; Software as a Service; and guiding and consulting services through training programs for medical service providers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 6,100 medical aesthetic service providers and 2,600 other consumption healthcare service providers on its platform. So-Young International Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Betawave Company Profile

Betawave Corp. engages in the provision of online platform. It involves in sale of online advertising for a portfolio of websites through Betawave Network. It develops websites in the field of immersive casual gaming, virtual world, social play and entertainment. The company was founded in May 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

