Head to Head Review: IBEX (IBEX) vs. Its Competitors

IBEX (NASDAQ: IBEX) is one of 95 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare IBEX to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares IBEX and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IBEX N/A N/A N/A IBEX Competitors -23.12% -2,011.98% -7.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for IBEX and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IBEX 0 0 5 0 3.00 IBEX Competitors 847 3100 4309 226 2.46

IBEX presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.00%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 2.33%. Given IBEX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe IBEX is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IBEX and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IBEX $405.14 million N/A 18.80 IBEX Competitors $1.11 billion -$48.11 million -12.22

IBEX’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than IBEX. IBEX is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IBEX beats its competitors on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers CLX Target, a digital marketing and conversion suite; CLX Connect, an omni-channel platform for consumers to interact with brands through various channels, such as voice, IVR, Web, social, or chatbots; CLX convert, a quoting engine, which aggregates and unifies quotes and deals from various providers at an address level; and CLX Pulse that allow brands to send omni-channel digital surveys supported by text analytics software to analyze customer feedback for accurate sentiment and disposition. It also provides CLX Signal, a portal for real-time statistics, data, and reports for general users and report analysts; CLX Sense, a workflow and workforce management toolset for call center productivity and agent performance; and CLX Trust, which monitors and prevents internal fraud and security breaches. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. IBEX Limited is a subsidiary of The Resource Group International Limited.

