Head-To-Head Review: Nemus Bioscience (OTCMKTS:NMUS) & IMV (OTCMKTS:IMV)

Nemus Bioscience (OTCMKTS:NMUS) and IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Nemus Bioscience has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMV has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.2% of IMV shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Nemus Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nemus Bioscience and IMV, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nemus Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A IMV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nemus Bioscience and IMV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nemus Bioscience N/A N/A -$19.19 million N/A N/A IMV $430,000.00 563.28 -$20.62 million ($0.41) -8.80

Nemus Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IMV.

Profitability

This table compares Nemus Bioscience and IMV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemus Bioscience N/A N/A -924.42% IMV -7,814.78% -328.42% -122.44%

About Nemus Bioscience

Nemus Bioscience, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics. The company's product candidates in preclinical stage include NB1111 for the treatment of glaucoma; NB1222 used for treating chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting; and NB3111 for the treatment of methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. Its products under research comprise NB2111 for use in treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy; and NB2222 for the treatment of uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy. Nemus Bioscience, Inc. has a license agreement with the University of Mississippi to research, develop, and commercialize products for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

About IMV

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DPX drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation that enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company develops DPX-Survivac, T cell activating immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trials for ovarian cancer and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. It also develops DPX-RSV, a B cell epitope peptide vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7; and vaccine candidates for malaria and the Zika virus. IMV Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Merck & Co., Inc., Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis and The Wistar Institute; and a preclinical therapeutic research collaboration with Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore the potential combinatory effect with their platform-based immunotherapies. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

