Head-To-Head Review: Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) versus Shell Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:SHLX)

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) and Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

28.8% of Shell Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Noble Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Shell Midstream Partners and Noble Midstream Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shell Midstream Partners 2 3 3 0 2.13 Noble Midstream Partners 1 0 1 0 2.00

Shell Midstream Partners currently has a consensus price target of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 53.06%. Noble Midstream Partners has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.99%. Given Shell Midstream Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Shell Midstream Partners is more favorable than Noble Midstream Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Shell Midstream Partners and Noble Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shell Midstream Partners 102.85% -126.50% 23.98% Noble Midstream Partners 18.95% 20.39% 8.55%

Volatility & Risk

Shell Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noble Midstream Partners has a beta of 3.68, meaning that its share price is 268% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Shell Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.8%. Noble Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Shell Midstream Partners pays out 110.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Noble Midstream Partners pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shell Midstream Partners has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Shell Midstream Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shell Midstream Partners and Noble Midstream Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shell Midstream Partners $503.00 million 7.28 $528.00 million $1.67 5.57 Noble Midstream Partners $703.80 million 1.09 $160.00 million $3.08 2.76

Shell Midstream Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Noble Midstream Partners. Noble Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shell Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Shell Midstream Partners beats Noble Midstream Partners on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets. The company stores and transports crude oil, refined, natural gas, and refinery gas products for various customers, including producers, refiners, marketers, and traders, as well as to other crude oil and refined products pipelines through its pipelines and storage tanks. Shell Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services. It operates in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas. Noble Midstream Partners LP is a subsidiary of Noble Energy, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.