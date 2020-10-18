Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HESM. TheStreet cut shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

HESM stock opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $319.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.58. Hess Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average is $16.84.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $269.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.76 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 4.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Hess Midstream Partners will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after buying an additional 129,407 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 16,375 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

