Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.56-1.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.46. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.30-1.34 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPE. 140166 reissued a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -474.00, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

