Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.92 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Hillenbrand in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the year. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Hillenbrand’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

HI has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $31.49 on Friday. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -95.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $607.50 million for the quarter. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 1.23%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

In other news, SVP Kimberly K. Ryan sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $102,052.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 30.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 4.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 244,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 13.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 364,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 43,836 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 0.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 233,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

