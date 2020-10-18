Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HIFS. BidaskClub lowered Hingham Institution for Savings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. TheStreet raised Hingham Institution for Savings from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

HIFS opened at $205.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $439.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.96. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52 week low of $125.55 and a 52 week high of $216.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 429 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 480 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various banking products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company accepts savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, construction, residential real estate, consumer/commercial, and home equity loans.

