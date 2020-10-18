Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on HCXLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of Hiscox stock opened at $11.11 on Thursday. Hiscox has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22.

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

