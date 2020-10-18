Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) and Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Financial Review

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) and Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Histogen and Beigene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogen N/A -73.30% -59.08% Beigene -620.47% -72.94% -48.65%

Risk and Volatility

Histogen has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beigene has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Histogen and Beigene’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogen $21.72 million 1.28 -$11.39 million N/A N/A Beigene $428.21 million 67.01 -$948.63 million ($15.80) -20.04

Histogen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beigene.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.8% of Histogen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of Beigene shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Histogen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Beigene shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Histogen and Beigene, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogen 0 0 0 0 N/A Beigene 0 5 8 0 2.62

Beigene has a consensus target price of $218.94, suggesting a potential downside of 30.85%. Given Beigene’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Beigene is more favorable than Histogen.

Summary

Beigene beats Histogen on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Histogen

Histogen Inc., a regenerative medicine company, develops therapies based upon the products of cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers human multipotent cell conditioned media (CCM); human extracellular matrix (hECM); and hair stimulating complex (HSC). The company's technology focuses on stimulating a patient's own stem cells by delivering a complex of multipotent human proteins that support stem cell growth and differentiation. Histogen Inc. is headquartered San Diego, California.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia. The company's clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor for the treatment of lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid and hematological cancers; and BGB-290, a small molecule inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers. In addition, its clinical stage drugs include BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway; BGB-A333, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the immune checkpoint receptor ligand PD-L1; BGB-A425, a TIM-3 inhibitor; MGCD-0516, a multi-kinase inhibitor; and CC-122, a cereblon modulator. The company has collaborations with Celgene Corporation, Merck KGaA, Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., Zymeworks, BioAtla, LLC, and Ambrx, Inc. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

