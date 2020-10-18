Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires 250 Shares of Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,250 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,809,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,372,000 after purchasing an additional 594,548 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 18,673 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at $12,524,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,724,000 after purchasing an additional 242,753 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 430,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,429,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the period. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $48.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day moving average is $38.81. Independent Bank Group Inc has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $153.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.77 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.08.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

