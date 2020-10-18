Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires 8,863 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 153.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 95.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 62.5% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $49.79 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.34. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ray G. Young sold 49,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $2,451,980.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 448,998 shares in the company, valued at $22,458,879.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $197,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,308,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,116 shares of company stock worth $8,827,896 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

