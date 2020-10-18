Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equinox Gold Cp by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equinox Gold Cp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 68,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Equinox Gold Cp by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EQX shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Equinox Gold Cp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Equinox Gold Cp from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinox Gold Cp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Equinox Gold Cp from $17.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Equinox Gold Cp from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.84.

NASDAQ:EQX opened at $12.78 on Friday. Equinox Gold Cp has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $215.39 million during the quarter.

Equinox Gold Cp Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

