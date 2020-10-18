Hodges Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $631,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 25,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.4% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $61.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.00 and a 200 day moving average of $59.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $138.57 billion, a PE ratio of -612.34, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

