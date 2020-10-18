Hodges Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Regis worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regis by 2.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,358,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 29,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Regis by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 856,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 35,788 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regis by 13.5% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 536,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 63,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regis by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 17,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regis by 60.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 110,969 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CMO James A. Townsend bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Patrick Williams sold 40,000 shares of Regis stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $247,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,464.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Regis stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Regis Co. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $23.27. The company has a market capitalization of $257.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.35). Regis had a negative return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $60.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Regis Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

