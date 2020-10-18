Hodges Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,835 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $792,500.00. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,478 shares in the company, valued at $13,150,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,127 shares of company stock worth $1,723,900 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DAL opened at $31.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.54. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $62.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

