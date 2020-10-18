Hodges Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,179 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,207,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,055,000 after acquiring an additional 18,942 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 703.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $809,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 879,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,909,000 after acquiring an additional 168,077 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DHI opened at $77.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.50 and a 200 day moving average of $59.28. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $81.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. D. R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on DHI shares. Wedbush downgraded D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded D. R. Horton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on D. R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on D. R. Horton from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.78.

In other D. R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $342,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $3,937,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at $10,128,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

