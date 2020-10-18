Hodges Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 212,839 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $19.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average is $19.52. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $310.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSEM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

