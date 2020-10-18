Hodges Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,619 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,136,391 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,550,000 after acquiring an additional 18,846,336 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,676,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,189,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,920,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after buying an additional 1,767,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,218,000. 33.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENLC. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine lowered EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.03.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,634 shares in the company, valued at $568,089.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.65. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $744.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.