Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $530,000 Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 181.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in AGCO in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 96.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in AGCO by 9.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGCO. Citigroup raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. BofA Securities raised shares of AGCO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.38.

NYSE AGCO opened at $81.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.98 and a 200-day moving average of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 114.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $83.57.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $1.04. AGCO had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. As a group, analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AGCO news, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,546 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $184,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $182,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 15,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,685 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

