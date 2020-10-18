Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $6.63 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.3% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 110,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 115,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.10 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.