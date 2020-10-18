Hodges Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Ichor worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ichor by 248.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,355,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,034,000 after purchasing an additional 966,380 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ichor by 649.7% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 217,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 188,247 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Ichor by 78.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 340,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ichor by 40.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 356,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 101,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Ichor by 115.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 56,719 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ichor alerts:

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $34,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,248.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 17,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $533,852.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,578,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 313,873 shares of company stock valued at $9,859,626. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ichor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $573.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $39.83.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $221.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.60 million. Ichor had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.