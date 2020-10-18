Hodges Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.56 Million in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 74,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Sprouts Farmers Market as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth approximately $46,564,000. AJO LP grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,028.3% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,238,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,539 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 418.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,095,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,369,000 after purchasing an additional 884,400 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 65.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,697,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,442,000 after purchasing an additional 671,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 89.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,358,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,759,000 after purchasing an additional 640,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.93.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.06. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.14.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joel D. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $119,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

