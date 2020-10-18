Hodges Capital Management Inc. Invests $285,000 in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,450 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Mesabi Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust in the second quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 14.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,551 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,035 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesabi Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MSB opened at $23.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $308.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.57. Mesabi Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The mining company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 90.52% and a return on equity of 169.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in the iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.