Hodges Capital Management Inc. Invests $345,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 9,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 18.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $86.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $91.27. The company has a market cap of $449.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $310.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4253 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Macquarie upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. 140166 reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, July 10th. New Street Research began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

